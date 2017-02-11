Commentary – Best birthday present ever

Mac Olsen

It was an historic moment, witnessing Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20.

The best part was listening to his speech, which was forthright and to the point. Trump laid out his ‘America first’ agenda, and put his country and the world on notice that he is going to do things his way, without apology or intimidation from those who disagree with him.

He got to work immediately, using his executive power to reverse many of ex-president Barack Obama’s positions. I was surprised and encouraged that he’s allowing the Keystone XL pipeline to proceed, subject to renegotiation of course. If approved, it will mean jobs and revenues for Albertans.

Trump is somebody we can do business with, irrespective of the fear mongering that he could jeopardize NAFTA and other international trade agreements.

Yes, Trump has certainly caused a lot of uproar, especially with his agenda to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the proposed 20 per cent tax on imported goods from his southern neighbour.

The greatest controversy has been his travel ban for specific Muslim countries, which is part of his agenda to improve protection for American citizens. Despite the outcries and mass demonstrations against the travel ban, I can agree with him to a point.

What I don’t want to see is this travel ban being imposed on all Muslims simply for whom they are. If it specifically targets and reduces the risks of Muslim extremists entering the U.S., then it is appropriate.

But those Muslims who are moderate; who have no connections to extremism or terrorism; and who simply want to live in peace and better themselves and provide for their families – they don’t deserve to be impeded in their travel abroad, nor do they deserve scorn and hatred.

We only have to look at the murders of six Muslims in Quebec on Jan. 29. That was a hate crime in and of itself. This should be a warning to the Trump Administration, to ensure the travel ban imposed by the U.S. government doesn’t lead to this type of tragedy – and encourage Muslims to embrace hatred and terrorism as ISIS, the Taliban, al-Qaida, etc. would like.

This issue aside, I think Trump is doing an outstanding job as president. From Jan. 20 onward, he committed to the agenda he laid out in his election platform. Now he is delivering on it, and doesn’t apologize or back down. He takes aim at his critics, challenging their positions and offers shame when he feels it’s appropriate.

Like him or hate him, Trump is stirring genuine debate and argument. All the fear and hate mongering that I see from left-wing groups makes me laugh. What they’re afraid of is losing their legitimacy and that he can undercut their positions through reason and convincing arguments.

When they don’t get their way, they use violence and intimidation to show their disapproval, which is legally and morally wrong.

What we need here in Canada is more open and genuine debate and less political correctness. Trump’s style and demeanour are what we should embrace, without the fear-mongering threats, intimidation and violence some people and groups engage in.

And, to my detractors, Trump’s inauguration was the greatest birthday present I ever received.