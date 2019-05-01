College prepares site for new campus

Northern Lakes College maintenance staff cleans the site of the new High Prairie consolidated campus on 53 Avenue for construction to start in the coming weeks.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Preparations are well underway to clean the site for the new Northern Lakes College consolidated campus in High Prairie.



Construction is planned to start in the coming weeks for the campus on 4208-53 Avenue.



The college was scheduled to release information April 29, says Valerie Treadwell, NLC senior director of external relations.



She says the college was not in a position to release any information during the election campaign and in the transition of government.



The college broke ground Sept. 24 for the new campus.



Under the project and government funding of more than $21 million, the college will combine its health services site downtown, academic campus and the trades training centre at Tolko OSB plant west of town into one consolidated campus.



Work on the project is scheduled to take just over one year. The building to open in fall 2020.



Plans for the 33,000-square-foot building will welcome the first culinary arts program in Northern Lakes College and include three trades labs for carpentry, mechanics and welding and metalwork in the project designed by Manasc Isaac Architects.



One of the key new features is that it will have open or exposed walls for electrical and geothermal components in some areas, so it will be a teaching tool for students.



Natural wood décor, plenty of natural light, open space and room to grow will also be incorporated into the building.



The building will be handicapped accessible and also include special attention to female students and First Nations communities and common areas for students to collaborate.



The project is expected to create about 300 construction jobs and generate nearly $47 million in the local economy.