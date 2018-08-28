Collecting Ideas for High Prairie Brand

Have you heard High Prairie is looking for ideas about “branding” itself? Yes indeed. And as promised, here’s a place you can contribute your own ideas, right here.



There is a committee of community members putting together ideas. But, the more the merrier! First off, let’s repeat The Page opinion piece that appeared in the August 29th copy of South Peace News:



****

Grande Prairie calls itself “Swan City.” Whitecourt says “Where Even The Rivers Meet” and “Snowmobile Capital of Canada.” Fort St. John says it is “Energetic.” “New York is Big but this is Biggar.” St. Paul is “Home of the Flying Saucer Landing Pad.” Vulcan, Alberta? Trekkies will know there is no need to talk about that.

Jasper or Banff? Peace River? Calgary? Wainwright? Well, you got us there.



But we do know “Cars Cost Less in Wetaskiwin!” Which coincidentally reminded us of the High Prairie auto dealerships that used to advertise themselves as “The Big Three.” Which also reminded us of the sign that says, “Home of the Biggar Sausage,” or was it “We have Biggar Sausages”?

Also, don’t forget the big Pysanka at Vegreville. Fort Assiniboine and the “World’s Biggest Wagon Wheel.”



To help out the parade of ideas, check out our form online at southpeacenews.com. We’re taking ideas. The more the merrier. More ideas? Blurbs and slogans work well together. We’re partial to “Heart of Big Lakes Country” and a tag line along the lines of “Waves. Wilderness. Wonderful.” Maybe “Forests. Freedom. Funderfull.” Once you get those creative juices flowing, there’s just no stopping.

****

So you get the idea? Following one of the ideas above, how about “Forests. Fish. Farms. Freedom. Friends. Fun.”

Post below. Maybe the committee will even give out a prize. For sure, ideas will be printed in an upcoming story.