Clothing drive launched in Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has partnered up with Goodwill to host a county-wide clothing drive.

People can drop off donations in several locations in the region until May 4.

“The event was initiated because we have received comments that there was no convenient place for people to donate,” says Jordan Panasiuk, director of community services for the county.

Donation bins from Goodwill will be located at High Prairie Freson Bros. parking lot, fire halls in Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust, and Kinuso.

Clothing will go to the Goodwill locations that are in need of more items. Operations are located in Grande Prairie and Edmonton.

The county chose to partner with Goodwill because the organization employs disabled and disadvantaged individuals and is providing the bins and service free.

“When you donate to Goodwill, you support programs that provide employment training and support to individuals with physical and mental disabilities,” states a poster that promotes the drive.

Goodwill Industries International Inc., or shortened to Goodwill, is an American non-profit organization that provides job training.

Goodwill Industries of Alberta is committed to providing individuals with disabilities the opportunity to enhance their lives through meaningful employment.