Clinic welcomes new physician

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new physician has arrived in High Prairie.



Dr. Francois Mukuna is a family medicine physician based at the High Prairie Health Complex.



He becomes the eighth family physician practising in town.



“It’s a pleasure to welcome Dr. Mukuna to the community,” says Dr. John Loge, Associate Zone Medical Director for AHS.



“Dr. Mukuna will be a valuable member of the local care team.”



Dr. Mukuna comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa, where he completed his medical training and residency.



He is also experienced in emergency medicine, anesthesia and low-risk obstetrics.



Dr. Mukuna, his wife, son and two daughters are getting settled in the community since arriving in April.



He says the family enjoys spending time outdoors and looks forward to exploring their new community. He adds his family is also looking forward to learning more about winter activities such as skiing, skating, hockey and ice fishing.