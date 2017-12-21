Clinic opens in new location

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Everyone agrees it’s a perfect partnership.



The High Prairie Medical Clinic and R/X Drug Mart celebrated the grand opening of the clinic in the R/X building Dec. 13.



“When we came to High Prairie, we realized it’s important to be part of the community,” said Brian Dawson, CEO of R/X Drug Mart.



When the clinic was not offered space in the new hospital, they had to find a place to set up shop. Eventually, the idea to locate inside R/X Drug Mart came to be.



“You’ve been an integral part of this community,” Dawson told clinic owner’s Dr. Robin Laughlin and Dr. Pam Edwards. “You are fundamental to health and all the people here.”



He adds his company is pleased to be able to help “make this a wonderful success and wonderful clinic” the town needs.



Dr. Pam Edwards, who cut the ribbon, said she appreciated R/X giving them a new home.



“We love it here,” she said. “We’re really, really happy. It’s nice to have a home somewhere.”



Dr. Rob Laughlin also spoke.



“I’m delighted to be here,” he said.



Laughlin alluded to the problems with Alberta Health Services at the old hospital but added it was nice to settle in the new location.



High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk also extended best wishes.



“I’d just like to thank you for creating this opportunity,” he told R.X officials. “We really appreciate it and your interest in our community.”



The clinic opened for business Nov. 6.