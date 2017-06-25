Clinic completes move

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic has relocated to the new High Prairie Health Complex.

First patients were welcomed on opening day June 14 at 9 a.m., says a news release from Alberta Health Services.

“The High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic will continue to provide convenient access to primary care services with a collaborative healthcare team in a bright, new, modern facility,” writes Kerry Williamson, AHS communications director for the north zone.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during this transition.”

Located just west of the main entrance to the hospital, the health and wellness clinic operates with booked appointments Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and walk-in service Monday to Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by directly phoning the clinic at [780] 523-2868.

Although the new health complex opened with initial services on April 6, the health and wellness clinic was constructed under a different contractor with a different schedule.