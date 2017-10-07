Climate workshop planned for new county council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A workshop on climate change will be presented to the new council of Big Lakes County and other stakeholders in two months.

At its regular meeting Sept. 25, council set the date of Dec. 11 for the day-long workshop, which is mostly funded by the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre.

A grant of $17,000 from the MCCAC for the Climate Resilience Action Plan was approved in August for the county, which is required to provide $2,000 for the workshop in the council chambers.

“The workshop requires at least 10 individuals from the county,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.

“Generally, organizers would like of mixture of representatives from individuals and organizations related to the weather and climate challenges we face – drought excessive moisture, wildfire, vegetation changes, lake impacts and more.”

Ideally, she says, participants are not only from the county, but also representatives from local businesses, industry, non-profits, and regional partners.

Lesser Slave Watershed Council was mentioned by Nanninga as a key partner.

Council approved the county contribution at its regular meeting Aug. 30.

The MCCAC was established through collaboration of the Government of Alberta, the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.