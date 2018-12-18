Climate change officer touted

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County could soon add a climate change officer to its staff.



At its regular meeting Dec. 12, council supported a funding application for a two-year position.



Council initially endorsed the application to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities from the Green Municipal Fund in late June.



The position would cost the county $13,400.



“We haven’t officially heard back,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



She adds the FCM has indicates the application for $107,200 has several strong points.



A CCO would improve environmental conditions, propose and direct strategies.



The first priority would be to actively participate in the Partners in Climate Protection Program of the FCM. Big Lakes became a member of the program last year.



“Within a year, we have to do some reporting of what we’ve done,” Nanninga says.



One councillor opposed the application.



“I don’t believe in climate change,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



Benefits of the position and program were explained.



“Whether you believe in climate change or not, the position will pay for itself many times over,” acting CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



Lots of grants are available for environment projects, he adds.



“Climate change is a top priority for the FCM and the federal government,” Panasiuk says.



“A relationship with the federal government is valuable.”



He says the CCO would be able to focus more time on concerns such as the Swan Hills hazardous waste treatment centre.



The officer will develop an action plan to reduce energy and emissions and lead initiatives, Nanninga says.