Clegg’s Corner – The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh away

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

On March 2, the Alberta government delivered on an election promise to cut school fees. Starting in the fall off 2017, parents won’t have to pay fees for instructional supplies or materials: textbooks, workbooks and photocopying.

All in all, I like the move. As a single male, I don’t mind paying a bit more so our students don’t have to pay. I think we all have a responsibility to educate our youth.

Of course, the government was more than pleased with themselves. They estimated it will save families about $54 million a year, or roughly a quarter of that amount — $39 million for instructional materials such as textbooks, workbooks and photocopies and $15 million for busing.

In reality, a simple question arises. Who is going to pay for that $54 million? How will the government find the extra money to pay for their promise?

Well, dear taxpayers, the answer is coming right at you, ready to hit you square between the eyes.

Town of High Prairie treasurer Terri Wiebe recently said the school requisition on your tax bill is rising about 10 per cent this year.

That is the reality. The government announces they are putting money in your right pocket, only to take it from the left pocket a short time later.

Really, did anyone think someone wasn’t going to pay for this?

So I do not mislead you, the 10 per cent hike is not all school fees. There are many reasons for the hike.

This “creative bookkeeping” is nothing new. Governments practice it all the time. Without boring you with a bunch of numbers, former High Prairie town council kept utility rates stable, but raised taxes to among the highest in Alberta to compensate.

The current council has raised utility rates and kept taxes stable.

Either way, the taxpayer will pay. It’s just a matter of when and where, or when council decides to take its share. It’s not an evil way to do business. If you want services, someone has to pay.

Personally, paying through utility rates is fairer. That way, it is closer to the user pay system most taxpayers favour. People do not generally mind paying for the services they directly use, but when they have to subsidize their neighbour, well…that’s another story.

Governments like to use this type of ploy because so few citizens pay attention to what is really going on. Most of us pay our bills, whine a bit, or a lot, and shut up.

For any of you fleeced by the provincial government’s announcement and led into thinking you were not going to pay, talk to me after you open your tax bill. Only then will the reality hit home.