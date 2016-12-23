Clegg’s Corner – Juicy Fruit gum and a little red pail

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace

Each year, we ask a few local church leaders to submit short messages. This year’s theme was the best gift received.

It is predictable and appropriate many chose the Birth of Jesus and its accompanying messaqe.

One leader turned the tables. “What was the best gift you received?” he asked.

Hmmm! Leaving religion aside, what was the best gift I received? I received my own pool cues for the pool table, one of the first Telstar electronic video games, clothes, science kits, blah, blah, blah. They were great!

However, two other presents quickly came to mind. Neither came at Christmas. I want to share them with you.

The first was a little red pail I received for my birthday when I was four, five or six. I loved that pail. I used to make dozens of trips with that pail, filling it with water from the dugout for the pigs.

Mom used to shake her head at how many times I would go back and forth to water the hogs.

I also used it for playing in the sandbox. I tried to make castles but the sand was never wet enough, or too dry. It never stopped me from trying, however.

Then there was the day grandma babysat. She was horrified to see my pail floating in the dugout and panic set in. Mom came home and found me under the covers fast asleep. Grandma never figured that anyone would sleep with the covers over their head when it was 80F.

Never to worry, the pail was retrieved and my cousin got heck for tossing it in the water.

And the trips to water the pigs continued, much to the delight of my older brothers, who were not saddled with the task.

The other gift, I remember more. It was so inexpensive, but very thoughtful and given out of love.

Each time Grandpa Luka visited he brought a gift. Each child received one stick of Juicy Fruit gum. I couldn’t wait until grandpa visited. He’d come through the door and yell, “Who like me?” before we scurried to get our stick of gum.

Sometimes, grandpa had to arrive with Spearmint or Doublemint. I hated those flavours and he was genuinely disappointed that I couldn’t get my special treat.

You see, grandpa gave that gum out of love. He certainly wasn’t rich, but he wanted to give something.

Years later, I always tried to give a similar gift to Max Burgar, then Jared and Callista Gomes. I knew how much I appreciated grandpa’s gift. If any other child remembered it as much as I, well…

It is never the cost of the gift that counts. It is always about the thought and the love that comes with it. It is not surprising at all that a stick of Juicy Fruit gum remains so precious and dear to my heart.

It was a fitting tribute at my grandpa’s funeral that one of my cousins purchased a bunch of gum to give to everyone afterwards. What nice touch!

A loving touch!

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]

“Behold I bring you news of great joy for all the people. Today a Saviour has been born to you.” [Luke 2:10]

Merry Christmas to all of you!