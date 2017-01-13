Clegg’s Corner – Zeke and Zeb discuss the carbon tax

Chris Clegg

Editor, South Peace News

The recent carbon tax implemented by the Alberta government Jan. 1 resulted in a five cent per litre increase at the pumps Jan. 1. It did not go unnoticed, especially in a small cabin near Salt Prairie, the home of Zeke.

“Five cents a litre!” roared Zeke as he shook his head. “Yep,” replied his best friend Zeb, as they shared a cool Pil. “Just another tax grab by the uppity-ups in Edmonton.”

“When will it e’er end?” asked Zeke. “I mean, geez, how much more money are they gonna rob us from?”

“Well,” said Zeb. “I dunno. It ne’er seems to end.”

“It’s lucky I got my Grade 8 education and am the smartest man in these here parts,” said Zeke.

“Yep,” said Zeb. “That moonshining operation in the Back 40 is just as good as gas. Probably better than those refineries are producing.”

“Oooh weee, I got a whiff of that last batch an’ it it’ll power your jalopy!” laughed Zeke. “Secret family recipe from the ol’ folks in Arkansas.”

“Well I ran little low on gas and hadda gas up in town,” said Zeb. “Geez, I nearly hadda take out a loan to fill ‘er up.”

“I know what ya mean,” said Zeke. “After gassin’ up my wallet feels like an onion. When I open it, I cry!”

“That carbon tax is B.S.,” said Zeb. “As useless as a pulled tooth on the hound dog.”

“Well, they say it’s to save the good earth,” said Zeke. “I dunno, my Grade 8 education tells me it’s dang cold outside today.”

“Just anther excuse to rob us,” Zek agreed. “Geez, if they thought about ways to save our money as hard as they worked at robbin’ us, we’d be

better off. Might even be able to buy that hayrake from the Enilda neighbour.”

“What I can’t figger out is these rebates,” said Zeke. “We’re gonna get a big cheque, I hear. Maybe enough to buy the next few dozen Pils.”

“Just like you to waste it,” said Zeke. “And it won’t make up for the robbery at the pumps. “It never does.”

“Besides,” said Zeke. “Those guys in the big city will always make sure they take more from us that give. It’s like Vegas. They claim e’eryone wins, but yet they build more and more fancy buildings.”

“I can’t figger one thin’ out,” said Zeb. “Who’s gonna issue all those cheques?”

Zeke flares his nostrils, which is about the only true flair he has.

“Good point. I mean, someone’s gonna have to be paid to pump out those cheques. I ne’er heard that mentioned on the boob tube.”

“Exactly,” said Zeb. “More government jobs. Just what we need, more government jobs.”

“Hell,” says Zeke. “If they wanna get rid of unemployment, just get rid of Statistics Canada. Then no one will know how many guys aren’t workin’.”

“Yah,” laughs Zeb. “Someone’s gonna have to be paid to do the job. How come no one asks that question?”

“Probably too busy schmoozing up to Rachel,” says Zeke. “Too many of those media types are too busy savin’ the planet.”

“Ain’t it the truth?” says Zeb. “How come guys like us never get those jobs?”

“You need education, not smarts,” said Zeke. “The education you get from a book, not common sense.”

“All I know is the carbon tax ain’t gonna do me any good,” said Zeb. “More money outta my pockets.”

“Yep,” replied Zeke. “Robbery. Plain robbery. We’ll all be broke soon.”

“Well, at least we got one thin’ up on Rachel,” said Zeb.

“Ya got that right,” laughed Zeke. “Hey, woman, put another log on the fire! “Let’s see ‘em tax that!”