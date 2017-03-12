Clegg’s Corner – This is no laughing matter

Chris Clegg

Editor, South Peace News

At the rate Alberta Health Services is moving to provide obstetrics services at the new High Prairie Hospital, it’s safe to say we will see Donald Trump praying at a mosque first.

What a joke this is!

Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox delivered the news at council’s Feb. 28 meeting when she said, “On April 1, we will not be delivering babies” at the new hospital.

Let’s get this straight. The Alberta government is ready to open a $228 million-plus facility in less than one month, with the promise it would include services to deliver babies, but it will not happen.

The story gets even more bizarre, or stupid, depending on your view.

“[AHS] needs to train nurses and find them who want to do obstetrics,” said Cox.

Cox called the impending lack of service “disorganized.”

Let’s call it for what it truly is: a colossal bleeping disgrace.

In all the years this building has been under construction, no Brainy Smurf at AHS realized you might want to train people to work in it? How utterly, amazingly stupid is that?

The former Progressive Conservative government, current New Democrat government, and AHS should be ashamed.

They aren’t.

In fact, AHS goes out of its way to send flowery news releases about how wonderful this facility will be, but they don’t tell you the truth about what it really offers when it opens.

Then we have the useless Alberta Health Services public board. They are supposed to be our voice and lobby for our needs. This useless group of wannabee and current politicians simply kisses the asses of AHS officials. They’ve known about this lack of service for years. What has their contribution been so far?

Zilch!

Where is the concern being raised publicly, as it should?

Nowhere!

They should be calling AHS staff to the carpet instead of kowtowing, then waiting for flowery news releases in a feeble attempt to hookwink the public into thinking they are actually accomplishing anything. The puppet’s strings are being pulled on their vocal chords.

When was the last time any member of this useless committee expressed concern over the services being offered?

The last time this board issued anything of importance was announcing increased services in Slave Lake. Fat lot of good that did High Prairie, although they’re supposed to represent us!

Locally, only Councillor Michael Long appears ready to fight the battle. He’s the only one with enough courage to take a stand, unlike our “esteemed” committee members, who probably fear taking a stand because the AHS muzzle is too tight around their throats.

“We’re getting a really nice empty shell,” says Long.

He takes dead aim at Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

“The minister is in over her head. “We’re getting a new building – same as the old one.”

Meanwhile, private tours only for the “selected few” are being offered. Afterwards, I was told by one official that they are told to shut their yaps about what they’re seen.

Geez, I wonder what other dirty little secrets AHS is holding from us?

If the High Prairie region really wants to send a message what AHS is doing is unacceptable, the proper course of action would be to resign from all these boards en masse.

What High Prairie and the region really needs is a strong, unified voice to effectively lobby for services in the new hospital. So far, all our reps have done is simply stroke the egos and patted the backs of AHS officials, much to their delight.

Aside from the fact this new hospital will not deliver babies, we haven’t even discussed the snub for renal dialysis service. That’s another story.

This is totally, totally unacceptable.