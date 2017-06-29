Clegg’s Corner – The farmer’s very, very bad day

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

I am reminded of a good story. A farmer wakes up in the morning. He went to bed angry the previous night because the crops needed rain. He wakes up as grumpy as a hog without a mudhole to wallow in, and looks out the window. To his surprise, a good inch of rain fell overnight.

“Guess I can’t bitch about that,” he mutters to himself.

He looks at the head of the bed and the wife has already laid out his clothes for the day. A succulent smell is coming from the kitchen.

“Dear, breakfast is ready!” she calls.

He sits down to a meal that is perfect. Sometimes the wife burns the toast, and the bacon isn’t as crisp as he likes it.

“Dang, I’m lucky to have her,” he says as he kisses her goodbye and heads to town.

He steps out the door and looks at his old clunker.

“Hope the dang thing starts,” he mutters to himself.

One turn of the key and the engine is purring.

“What the heck is going on?” he asks.

He pulls out of the driveway onto the gravel road.

“Dang bumpy road all the way into town. That rain will really make it rough.”

However, late the previous day, the county grader patched all the holes. The rain settled all the dust. It was a perfectly smooth drive to town.

By now, our bitchy farmer is just about going insane. He hasn’t had a single thing to complain about all morning. He is ready to explode.

He walks into the coffee shop, expecting to see a few less friends because of the rain. Lo and behold, they are all there, in full throat.

He thinks to himself, it rained last night to help the crops, breakfast was delicious, the old truck is running perfectly, the county road is graded, and all his friends have made the trip to town for coffee.

How could a day go so perfect for our grumpy farmer?

“Did you all hear what the Premier Notley did yesterday?” asks one of his friends.

Our farmer friend explodes.

“Useless politicians! The only good one is a dead one. Why can’t we get any decent people to run? Blah, blah, blah!”

For our farmer friend, life is again good. He has something to complain about.

During my travels around the local coffee shops and restaurants, it is surprising to hear what people have to say. Stop and think what you hear from day to day. Most of it is negative.

I mean, most of us enjoy a good B.S. session. Many of us gather to enjoy a good laugh. The common ritual of “Bash the Politicians” heard day after day is draining.

At South Peace News, we do our fair share of criticizing, but we also do our fair share of handing out compliments. How come very few people remember that?

We run a Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down in the paper. We get far more Thumbs Down suggestions than Thumbs Up. Some of them, we can’t print.

Maybe we should all try to be a bit more positive about our world and our politicians as we move forward. After all, it’s not all bad.

For politicians, the same applies. It’s not all bad the other way round either. Sometimes even the opposition party has a good point, as does the press.

Remember, we are all striving to do better.