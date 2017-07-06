Clegg’s Corner – Perfection is very over-rated

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

“My life needs a rewind button!”

It’s what I told a friend while reminiscing last week. Imagine having a second chance at something after realizing the mistake you made. A complete do-over, an Etch-a-Sketch with a new screen, or a painter with a blank canvas! Wouldn’t that be wonderful!

Of course, as Charlie Brown says, he’d likely do the same stupid thing over again.

In media, there isn’t a single person who wouldn’t love to have a do-over. Anyone who tells you different is simply not telling the truth.

I’ve certainly made my share of mistakes. Sometimes, I write columns and new information arises. Sometimes, I may look at the story after it’s published and realize I could have written it much, much better. Other times, I suffered what can only be descried as a Major League brain cramp, like the time I forgot to publish Joyce Dvornek’s election story. You shake your head and wonder how you could do something do dumb!

As the saying goes, [blank] happens!

No one is perfect, except for the Men of Knowledge group at A&W, and sometimes we’re not so sure about that! I run the risk of offending similar groups at Amiro’s Steak House and Eva’s Café, who also sport almost perfect track records when it comes to everything and anything about everything.

All kidding aside, many who are given a do-over manage to pull off their Charlie Brown impersonation and do the same thing over and over again.

Why? What calls many of us to not learn from past mistakes until it is pounded into us with a sledgehammer, or the light suddenly comes on?

As individuals, we all develop personalities and skills unique to us. Some learn quicker than others, some develop special skills. No matter what skill we learn, each has a contribution to make to society.

To drive home the point, many of us in our society herald doctors, police officers and educators. Many, not all of them, feel superior to the rest of society until it comes time to unplug the toilet. See how fast these people respect a plumber then!

To all the graduating students this year, no matter what profession you choose, the learning never stops. Education is a lifelong process. We cannot all be doctors and lawyers. You will make mistakes along the way, but stand up, dust yourself of and declare yourself ready for the next round.

And don’t brood over wanting a do-over. Simply take the skills you have and the experience gained, and proceed to overcome the next obstacle thrown your way.

As for the rewind button, forget it. What’s done is done.

We will all continue to do things which we regret, unless you’re a seasoned politician, who has it ingrained in them to never, ever admit a mistake. How can one look in the sky and say it’s raining when in fact the sun is shining, yet deny they made a mistake?

It’s all part of the wonderful thing we call humanity. Life would be so boring in a perfect world. Maybe we’re better off with our imperfections, and the need to strive to do better.

Maybe making mistakes gives one the desire to push forward and become better. After all, without incentive, where would people be?