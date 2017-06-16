Clegg’s Corner – Keep it coming, keep it coming!

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

Someone may feel free to correct me, but it would be hard to argue that High Prairie has never enjoyed a more successful run than the one during the last few months.

The new hospital opening and Tolko’s impending re-opening were welcomed with open arms. On June 7, Tim Hortons applied for a development permit to build, and on June 9, West Fraser announced a $55 million project to modernize the mill.

Perhaps an integrated college campus is next?

Dare we be so optimistic!

We may be excused if we take a small break and enjoy the fruits of our labours. We can be thankful for the efforts of a lot of people in realizing these projects as they are completed and/or move forward.

It shall be noted that government and private people are stepping forward to invest in our community. The reason they do this is simple: they see potential. Private developers and/or businesses realize there is potential to make money. Government realizes the people are here and they need services.

The news certainly cannot come at a better time for politicians. It is an election year. They can ride this recent wave of success to the polls in hopes of re-election, if they chose to run. It certainly makes it easier to sell your vision to the people if they see progress all around them.

The most difficult part of any development in a community is determining how much of a role the local government plays in that said development. The role of local government is to lobby and to stay out of the developer’s way as much as possible, provided they are following the rules. Too often, we hear stories that previous councils have stuck their noses where it doesn’t belong, hindering development.

Tim Hortons is a good example of town council helping move the process along. Their efforts to have the traffic impact assessment study waived is a good success story.

A former councillor pointed out to me that some projects completed by the current council were started by the old council. Long range projects must be budgeted for, plans developed, and much more. Often, by the time they are punted out of office, the next council comes along and smiles for the cameras during the grand opening or announcements.

It’s all part of the process. Unfair as it is, some members of this council may be putting in hard work on a current project, only to not run, or be defeated in the next election, and watch someone in the next council reap the rewards.

We must never forget one thing as a community moves forward with development. Each project starts with a dream, or vision. A person believes in the community, and decides to put their money where their mouth is, and take the plunge. It is called confidence.

Look around us. Yes, High Prairie has suffered some failures but there are success stories. We need to be thankful and give credit to the people who see a future in our town, are willing to invest in our town, and show confidence in our town.

High Prairie is a good place to do business. There is a lot of money here, and natural resources are abundant.

Let us hope that the recent success stories are only a small indication of more things to come. Recent projects will bring more jobs, people and money to the community. They will be looking at places to spend it.

Keep it coming, keep it coming!