Clegg’s Corner – It’s always tough to say no

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

I like to support a good program as much as the next guy, but recent decisions by High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County should be applauded.

The Farm Safety Centre has staff touring Alberta, teaching safety to students in local schools. There is no doubt there are benefits to the program, there is no doubt it is a good program. A very good program!

In 2016, FSC visited six local schools and 1,057 students at Peavine, Grouard, High Prairie Elementary, High Prairie St. Andrew’s, Joussard and Kinuso. They are reaching a lot of students locally.

However, on Jan. 12 the county denied the FSC’s request. They did not cite a specific amount in their letter, but the county’s Agriculture Service Board recommended $2,000.

On May 23, town council denied a funding request from the FSC, asking for only $200-400. Last year, council did donate $250.

Those in favour of the donation can make a good case. The easiest case is, “Council blows that much money in many other ways.”

Another argument is, “One life or accident saved makes it worthwhile.”

I can’t disagree but I never liked the argument of “one life saved” because it doesn’t mean you spend money just for the sake of spending money.

Does that mean that fire department’s should have unlimited resources spent on their departments because it might save a life? Of course not, common sense must prevail.

I oppose the contribution for other reasons.

In regard to town council, they are trying desperately to hold the line on their budget. Supporting an outside organization as opposed to a local one doesn’t make sense. Supporting every request, no matter how valid, is something town council cannot afford to do right now.

I’d rather see town council spend the money to support the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup, Aboriginal Day, either rodeo, etc. as long as it is held by a local organization.

Or, how about the barbecue at the end of Senior’s Week?

At the county, they just took $1.5 million from reserves to keep the mill rates the same for their taxpayers. Is this the time to support every request that comes to your door? I think not.

County council also denied a similar request to a hockey team wanting sponsorship from Peace River. Good move.

In other words, I’d rather see the $2,000 suggested by the ASB go toward Canada Day events in the hamlets, volunteer appreciations for local residents, etc.

The true measure of a politician is his ability to say no. It is tough to say no. Taxes are high in High Prairie because past politicians could not say no. Spending was out of control.

It is far too easy to say yes. Besides being the nice guy, it also buys a few votes. Don’t think for a moment politicians don’t realize this.

Making a donation is always a feel-good moment.

But we all must remember the money comes from the taxpayer.

In these times, turning down the FSC was a good move.