Clegg’s Corner – I think we could have done better

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

The issue of sponsoring community events always raises a few eyebrows at the local coffee shops.

The question is simple: should High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County council be involved in the sponsorship of community events?

Many argue they should not, that these events should stand alone.

I do not agree.

On March 28, High Prairie town council donated $1,000 toward ice rental for the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup. You can argue it was slashed $1,000 from last year, or increased $1,000 from two years ago, when organizers did not receive one red cent.

And, do not forget the recreation board donated 10 per cent this year. Based on an anticipated $10,000+ bill, that’s the other $1,000, split evenly between the town and county because both are partners in operating the recreation board.

It is frustrating for councillors to deal with matters like this, but the barn door was swing wide open years ago by other councils. Not only have a few cows left and returned, but more are entering the barn, each eagerly waiting for their share of the hay. No one wants to be the bad guy and refuse such requests.

Don’t forget that sponsoring community events is also a good way for politicians to garner a few votes at the expense of the public. Don’t think that never enters into their minds.

This is not a complicated issue. I think our local politicians make this more complicated than it need be.

Therein lies a big problem. The county, with its huge budget and never-ending cash flow, has the dough to sponsor anything it wants, any time it wants. Money is not a problem. That is not to say discretion is never shown. Recently, the county refused a hockey program located out of the region. It was a good choice.

Town council is not so lucky. They aren’t exactly dirt poor but they are trying to hold the line and watch expenses.

Still, when any delegation comes through the door asking for money, it is very, very tough to say no. Every event is a good one, every one has value to some degree.

The problem is, it has become far too easy for everyone to first run to its local government asking for money. The question that needs to be asked is, “Is local government in the business of sponsorship?”

Frankly, no, but they should be. There are limits, however.

If an event like the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup asks for $2,000 it should be approved. There is no denying the overall economic benefit it brings to the community. Well over $100,000 comes to town for the three-day tournament. Just look at how busy the town is compared to other weekends.

Sponsorship of the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup is a guaranteed economic windfall for the community, just like the Elks Pro Rodeo and the High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show. No other events compare to what I like to call the Big Three.

Council should look at the sponsorship of such events as Treaty 8 as an investment in the town rather than an expense.

For that reason, I think we could have done better.