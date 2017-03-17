Clegg’s Corner – How did that turn out for us?

Chris Clegg

Editor, South Peace News

High Prairie is celebrating the opening of a new hospital soon. The taxpayer is paying over $228 million for a facility that will not be ready to deliver babies. The utter stupidity of that boggles the mind.

Let’s digest this. Over $228 million and we will not be providing a service that was done here over 50 years ago by doctors toting little black bags. Alberta Health Services must be so proud of the medical advancements.

Meanwhile, AHS bean counters and bureaucrats have had no plan or desire in place for well over a decade to fix this problem. If they have one, it’s the best kept secret since Donald Trump ordered Mexican food for his inauguration.

Enough is enough. It’s time these people with the bloated six-figure salaries starting earning their paycheques. The continuous dribble from AHS and the useless committee they set up to “hear the concerns of the local people” have fallen on deaf ears.

Well, maybe not Slave Lake’s reps, who have had far more success in securing services in their hospital than High Prairie. Slave Lake received increased renal dialysis service while High Prairie was left high and dry.

To top it off, the news release issued highlighted a woman from Joussard receiving the services, yet we had to hear Slave Lake brag that the service was needed to serve “local” residents.

What a kick in the groin that was for High Prairie! Why not smother us with honey and hold us face down on an ant hill? Don’t expect any medical help afterwards, however.

Renal dialysis. Perhaps it is time to remind the good people of this community of an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting on Jan. 9, 2013. In short, council said it was time to ease off the Alberta government [AHS] regarding demands at the new hospital.

“They did step up to the plate,” said Reeve Alvin Billings, referring to the extra 6,800 square feet added.

And, Billings suggested writing a letter of thanks to various government ministers and Premier Alison Redford. That is, thanks for the space but no service.

So, the decision was made to not ruffle the feathers.

Now, four years later, we are no closer to having the renal services provided in High Prairie. All the M.D. did was hand AHS officials Get Out of Jail Free cards.

Meanwhile, we still can’t deliver babies.

“I think we have to proceed with caution,” said Billings. “I’m concerned if we keep hammering at them.”

That strategy turned out to be a rousing success, didn’t it?

And make you reach for the Pepto Bismal, former manager Ken Bosman had this to say.

“We did pretty darn well,” said Bosman. “I think it’s time to kiss and make up. It’s time to be gracious on what we achieved. If we keep asking for more and more, you’ll get nothing.”

Arrrrgh!

And Councillor Randy Ehman’s comments.

“Ninety-eight per cent is OK,” he said.

We’ll still wait on that other two per cent!

The silence after that meeting from the M.D. was like a breath of fresh air for AHS. They were off the hook. The M.D. council was no longer going to be a boil on their ass.

What was it that current Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael said at council’s Feb. 28 meeting?

“We’re getting a really nice empty shell.”

That is what happens when you don’t lobby, and are not willing to put up a fight. High Prairie has been far too quiet for far too long, all too willing to make nice with AHS while they and Slave Lake leave us choking in their dust.

It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.

I think we deserve better.