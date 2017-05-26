Clegg’s Corner – County needs to take the last step

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

Several years ago, Gilwood South – Sunset House Councillor Randy Ehman had a thought.

“Why should it cost the residents of Kinuso money to phone their municipal government?” he asked, or something similar.

It was a valid question! A very valid question!

The M.D. of Big Lakes council swiftly moved to fix the problem. A 1-800 line was established so area residents could phone their government for free. The number today is [1-866] 523-5955.

A few years ago, High Prairie town council decided to tape its council meetings. Anyone can now watch the meetings on a delay basis by accessing the town’s Website.

Another great idea!

In both cases, your local government made accessing its administration and meetings more accessible, and more convenient for its ratepayers. In both cases, each council of the day should get “gold stars” for implementing said procedures.

Therefore, it’s difficult to understand why Big Lakes County [former M.D.] does not tape its council meetings and put them online for residents to watch.

After watching town council do the same, and seeing how positive the response has been from the public, why would the county not do the same?

Several county residents have told me that taping county meetings would be appreciated. I have told them to go talk to their councillor.

If these residents are not talking to their councillors, so be it. It does not give the county council a reason to not move on the issue, simply because no one has complained.

I do not believe for one second that the request to tape meetings has not been brought forward to a county councillor. The reason is simple: I have asked why myself. The bottom line: there is absolutely no willingness from this council to show the public what goes on at their meetings.

Why? A lot of money is being spent, and many very important decisions are being made. Any procedure which allows the public more access to county meetings is a good thing. Each time you can engage the public into public participation in its government, good things result.

So, why is there no move afoot to tape the meetings?

Is the only answer this: the county does not want their taxpayers to see what goes on? Surely they are not embarrassed by what they do.

In virtually every other aspect of county operations, council tries very hard – and succeeds, to their credit – in making their operations accessible to the public. It is the reason I find the reluctance to tape their meeting so perplexing. Why this one exception?

This fall, we have a municipal election on Oct. 16. It is also the time the county council will begin debating its 2018 budget. It is the perfect time to ask the councillors during the campaign, or during the election forum, if they will commit to taping and broadcasting the meetings.

Incumbent councillors and candidates will be asked this question. It will be very interesting to see what have to say.

Therefore, it would be nice to see the county council take the lead and implement the procedure itself. I have not heard a single objection or concern from High Prairie’s residents about the taping of their meetings.

It is a win-win situation for everybody. It’s why it’s so difficult to understand why this has not already occurred.