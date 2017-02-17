Clegg’s Corner – County council coming to its senses

Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

It only took about 17 months.

Back in late 2015, Big Lakes County was trying to deal with its dog problem in hamlets. Now, in early 2017, they appear ready to scrap or at least amend its ridiculous animal control bylaw.

At the heart of the matter is to delete a portion of the bylaw limiting owners to having only three dogs. If residents wanted more, they had get a kennel development permit.

Needless to say, that was as successful and popular as Donald Trump being invited to the next American – Mexican border crossing grand opening.

At the time, only myself and Councillor Ann Stewart opposed the bylaw. We were alone on an island and “voted off” by the rest of the county councillors. Honestly, they could not see this failing miserably.

Let me remind you.

“If you have 10-20 acres you should be able to have more than three dogs,” said Stewart at council’s June 24, 2015 meeting. “It’s my business if I want six dogs. It’s no one’s business.”

True, as long as they are bothering no one.

Stewart reiterated her stand at the July 22, 2015 meeting.

“I’m still vehemently opposed to three dogs,” she said.

Besides opposing the three-dog limit, Stewart opposed the bylaw because it was to be applied equally throughout the county.

That is the problem. Treating dog owners in hamlets as opposed to acreages and farms the same is so stupid it defies logic. There is no comparison whatsoever in owning multiple numbers of dogs in concentrated areas such as hamlets opposed to farms.

However, council said you have to treat citizens the same.

Well, how did that work out?

Council should limit the number of dogs in hamlets only and leave the rural areas alone. Hamlet borders are already defined so there is no more extra work in defining boundaries.

I again remind you what councillors said at the July 22, 2015 meeting.

“Dogs are running loose [in Faust],” said Gilbert Nygaard. “It’s only matter of time before a kid…We have to do something about animal control in the hamlet.”

“All hamlets need help,” said Ken Killeen.

Note the concern was in the hamlets, not the rural areas.

Hamlets, hamlets, hamlets!

“You can’t penalize everyone in the county…” argued Stewart.

But council did exactly that with the ridiculous portion of the bylaw that appears now ready for the scrap heap. Thank God!

Amending the silly bylaw and admitting a mistake is a start.

And if council wants to treat everyone the same, better watch the future as council debates how many chickens and ducks you can keep in hamlets.

Under their misguided logic, chickens may be limited in rural areas too. After all, you “have to treat everyone the same”.

No you do not. It’s stupid to compare apples and oranges.