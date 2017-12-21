Clegg’s Corner – Christmas and the Sears catalogue



I remember it like it was yesterday!



It was mid-December one day many years ago when Mom went to town to do some Christmas shopping. Dear Old Dad was left to mind the store and six children ranging in age from about 4-11 years. It wasn’t often Dad got saddled with this job but there he was – stuck in the house with all his little terrors!



“What to do with all these brats?” he must have thought. The easiest solution is to keep them busy. The light bulb came on.



“Kids,” he says. “Let’s make some paper chains!”



Being an innocent six-year-old, this seemed like a great idea. We could decorate the house and surprise Mom when she got home. Kill two birds with one stone!



Dad announced the younger children, including myself, would glue the pieces of paper together. The older children would cut the paper into strips in preparation for the gluing.



I can see the assembly line now. My older brothers, Gerald and Ben, busy cutting the paper while Donna, myself and Dianne glued. My oldest sister, Laurie, was probably reading a book or butchering some cake recipe in the kitchen. Hope she doesn’t read this!



In a couple of hours we had paper chains everywhere. In the hallway, kitchen, living room! As children, we were very proud of our work!



But something was running amuck! Little did we know the reason why Dad was giggling and Gerald and Ben acting so innocent like nothing wrong was going on!



When Mom came home she hit the roof! Down came all the paper chains!



“But mom,” we howled in protest. “They look good. We worked so hard! Wahhhh!”



Even tears could not sway Mom, however.



The day was soon forgotten in the excitement of the season. With Santa coming, children had no time to cry over spilt milk.



Years later, however, Mom reminded us of that day. When she told the story I remembered every detail, even the giggling fits Dad was having while his hard-working offspring were toiling to diligently.



So, what was the problem?



Dear Old Dad, innocent Dad, had cut paper strips from the Sears catalogue lingerie pages! As children, we didn’t even notice! All we were worried about was getting the job done!



When Mom came home all she could do was look up and hundreds of pairs of bras, panties, sexy legs and abs adorning her house! Down they came!



“Now!” I’m sure she must have ordered and it was over!



“Gee, it looks pretty good to me!” Dad must have said.



The verdict is still out on what Santa might have thought. He does like to “Ho, Ho, Ho” a lot!



Christmas is a terrific time for memories with family and friends, opening presents and renewing acquaintances. I especially enjoy the visits with uncles when I’m home for the holidays.



But never get lost in the bigger picture.



“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]



“Behold I bring you news of great joy for all the people. Today a Saviour has been born to you.” [Luke 2:10]



Merry Christmas to all of you!