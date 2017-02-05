Clegg’s Corner – Chamber needs to make the right hire

Chris Clegg

Many have tried but not too many have succeeded.

For the last 20 years, the town’s chamber of commerce, no matter what name they operate under, has not had a glimmering track record. Several times, a new chamber rises from the ashes like the Phoenix, but eventually crumbles.

There have been success stories like past trade shows, the Golden Walleye Classic, and awards presentations, but they are few and far between.

Today, with so few people striving to make the chamber work, they are floundering.

It was difficult to listen to High Prairie town council harshly criticize the chamber at its Jan. 24 meeting. It is clear many people on council view the chamber as a failure.

The irony of the situation is that if you read councillor’s comments on page 1, and have any idea what the chamber has did the last few months, they are saying the same thing.

The fact is both the chamber and council are frustrated. Both want to see a successful, viable, visible chamber.

So, what is going wrong?

Chamber president Tracy Sherkawi is exactly right when she says the volunteer membership cannot execute the chamber’s goals. All have full-time jobs and the projects the chamber wants to see to fruition take considerable time and effort.

Meanwhile, too many people in the business community are only too happy to sit back and let others do the work.

The chamber decided a year ago that hiring an executive director was imperative. I would suggest that it was the chamber’s last chance for survival. The hiring of Rodney Gainer did not work out for various reasons and he left.

This time, the chamber has to get it right. They have to hire a person who will be a success, grab the job by the throat and make it a success.

Or as Sherkawi says, “be the face of the chamber.”

The chamber needs a go-getter to be visible in the community. One who can rally the troops.

Every successful organization has at least one person who is the driving force which makes it a success. When an organization has several of those people involved, look out! An executive director can be that person to provide the spark for a revival.

In the meantime, it is disappointing that council was not aware of the chamber’s projects and goals. They have been well publicized. Does not council get the minutes of chamber meetings?

Council’s apparent lack of knowledge of chamber activities is not only the fault of the chamber, it is also the fault of council.

The chamber needs to generate some excitement with the new executive director. Past records show the councils of the town and Big Lakes County are willing to support the chamber and wish to see a healthy organization. It is a win-win situation for both.

It can be a success story waiting to happen.