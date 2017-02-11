Clegg’s Corner – Beware the biggest dog in the pound

Chris Clegg

Editor, South Peace News

The fact that even one Town of High Prairie councillor may feel “threatened” over the fact that Big Lakes County may take its money and run home should be very worrisome.

On Jan. 24, town council was discussing the airport runway project. At stake was that fact the county council wanted town council to contribute up to $125,000 for the project.

A fascinating debate ensued. Councillor Michael Long said he raised concerns when the airport deal was done, when town council signed over the facility to the care of Big Lakes County. Under one term of the deal, town council would be responsible for 10 per cent of capital costs. Therefore, 10 per cent of the estimated cost of $1.25 million is $125,000.

“All it would take was a $2 million project and they’d say, ‘Where is your $200,000,’” said Long, adding their council cannot afford the project.

“We haven’t even got the ink dry on the paper and they’re coming to us.”

Actually, the county can, but it will not be easy. Big Lakes County gives town council $1 million a year for capita projects. If town council agreed to “give” $125,000 from this gift, it is in fact still the county’s money.

However, as Mayor Linda Cox pointed out, council would have to re-arrange its capital projects designated for 2017. It is something they are leery at doing.

“Yes, it would take away from another project,” said Councillor Brian Panasiuk.

And it was he that suggested the county might play hard ball regarding the million bucks.

It might be harsh and totally untrue to suggest the county would play hard ball saying, in essence, “Give us the money or else.” The “or else” being there may be no more agreements such as this in the future.

However, if town councillors are making decision based on this potential threat, is it smart or foolish politics?

It must be pointed out that part of the agreement is the county must approve all capital projects the town council chooses. Since town council has indicated plans on proceeding with certain projects in 2017, county council should know the costs and that the million was already allocated.

To be clear, county council did not request the $125,000 from this agreement. Frankly, they probably don’t give a damn where the dough comes from.

What town council did not say [and a stance that the Alberta government has made very clear} is that the rich counties and municipal districts are “encouraged” to share the riches with the towns and cities or else.

Or else, that being the threat of taking away the county’s lifeline, its linear assessment.

And to make politics even more interesting, town council has the hammer. It is a serious hammer to use. It’s called dissolution.