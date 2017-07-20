Clegg’s Corner – Actions speak louder than words

by Chris Clegg,

Editor, South Peace News

Stuart Orlando Scott died from cancer on Jan. 4, 2015. At the 2014 ESPY Awards he said the following while battling the dreaded disease:

“I said, ‘I’m not losing! I’m still here! I’m fighting! I’m not losing!’ But I’ve gotta amend that. When you die, that does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live.”

It was the most moving speech I ever heard. Scott added the following:

“So, live! Live! Fight like hell! And when you get too tired to fight then lay down and rest and let somebody else fight for you.”

It would be almost impossible to find anyone whose life has not been affected by cancer. Whether you have lost a loved one or friend, cancer shows no mercy, it shows no prejudice. It attacks without prejudice to sex, religion or race. It is ruthless. It is vicious.

Jimmy Valvano is credited with seven of the greatest words ever spoken about cancer in 1994: “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up!”

It’s easy to be supportive and utter those words. I prefer Scott’s words even more so I will repeat them: “When you die, that does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live.”

Those 30 amazing words are a complete reflection on how everyone should treat life, whether faced with cancer or another debilitating disease.

Or face life! Period!

We will all be remembered by how we live through performing good deeds or accomplishments. Or, as I like to say very often, simply being good citizens and raising good families. There is a priceless value on that.

It is even more important to succeed by the manner in which you live. There is no need to trample over people on your way to the top of the financial world. There is no need to gloat over a defeated competitor in athletics. Instead, show sportsmanship. The result is unchanged.

Two brothers were the richest men in the land. One of them died so the other arranged for the funeral. No priest or pastor would perform the ceremony because they were such horrible men.

Finally, the surviving brother convinced a priest to perform the service under a single condition: he only had to say one good thing.

The service began.

“Here lies John,” said the priest. “Many of you may not be here today to mourn his death but to celebrate. He was a horrible man. He stole money, swindled investors, was drunk half the week, laid with prostitutes, and used God’s name in vain. But…he was a better man than his brother!”

Yes, we will be remembered by the manner in which we live.

Even during the bad days when you do not want to fight, look at the doctors and nurses carrying on the fight through the care they provide. Take your inspiration from them.

The people who fight the bravest battles with cancer are the ones who set the bar for future generations, and uphold the bar for previous victims of the disease from past generations. The manner in which they choose to fight sets an example for the unfortunate ones who follow.

It is very difficult for some to realize the fight with cancer is never lost. In every person exists a spirit to never give up, to never quit.

“So, live! Live! Fight like hell!” said Scott.

May the battle for all of us be so grand!