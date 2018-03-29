Clegg’s Corner – A step in the right direction

When I first heard about a local group’s plans for a new Multiplex recreation centre in High Prairie, I got the chills.



Trust me, they were not chills from pleasure such as listening to beautiful music; rather, chills from a flu that just won’t go away.



Yikes! This was a terrible idea that just needed some time to fail.



Not to be cruel to Aaron Klassen and John Paddon, who were gauging interest in a Multiplex, but the timing is so wrong to consider this it boggles the mind.



We are about halfway through the RecPlex levy on our annual tax bill. The last thing High Prairie needs is another expensive levy attached to an already “gross” tax bill. “Gross” coming from Councillor Arlen Quartly at a previous meeting.



Simply put, there is no way High Prairie can afford another facility at this time. We are at least 10 years away from another major project. Big Lakes County’s fat bank accounts can afford such projects, but not us poor townsfolk.



I am relieved the group will instead refocus on a proposed cultural centre.



Klassen said March 20 that such a centre could join the High Prairie and District Museum and the Golden Age Club.



Logically, that is the next step. The museum building and Golden Age Club are old buildings. To plan to combine the two, plus the library, makes sense.



Originally, the ice plant at the new arena was supposed to be used to reduce operating bills at the swimming pool, but that didn’t happen. It’s one of the reasons the pool runs at a $450,000 deficit each year. Should one building house the museum, library and Golden Age Centre, operating costs should decrease and benefit the taxpayer.



There are problems with a venture of this magnitude. First, you have to get the public to buy into the project, then the elected officials. To buy into culture and books is more difficult than a hockey rink or pool. It’s a totally different demographic. It is a challenge.



That is not to be said the idea cannot be sold. It will take some work, however.



Sooner or later, town council will have to take steps to deal with a new cultural centre similar to the one proposed. It can only help that a group has taken the lead to spearhead the project. So often, as it was with the pool and second area, it is the people who drive the project, not the politicians.



On that note, I wish Klassen and Paddon well.