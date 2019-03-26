Clegg – We have to get Quebec’s attention

If anyone thinks politicians from smalltown Alberta are going to get Quebec’s attention I don’t want to sip the water they’re drinking.



Nonetheless, it appears Alberta will send a healthy contingent of politicians to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City May 30 to June 2.



This conference, otherwise known as a free holiday on the backs of the taxpayers, involves spending tens of thousands of dollars locally each year for what purpose?



We are told networking and lobbying. Whatever!



A few weeks ago, I proposed the idea of boycotting the conference, not wanting to send another red penny to Quebec.



On March 23, United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney reported Albertans have given Canada $611 billion more in federal taxes than its received since 1957.



“In just the last decade, Alberta has made a net contribution of $200 billion,” says Professor Robert Mansell.



Of course, not all to Quebec, but a wheelbarrow full.



To make matters worse, Quebec received a $1.3 billion increase in equalization payments, despite running a budget surplus.



Meanwhile, Alberta has the largest per capita deficit of any province in Canada, thanks to the NDP.



So, despite relentless attacks on Alberta by the federal government and Quebec in regard to pipelines and our energy industry, our politicians are lining up to send even more money to Quebec to support their economy.



When is enough enough?



Three cheers for High Prairie town council, for still not sending anyone to Quebec. So far, despite disappointment expressed by Councillor Debbie Rose at a recent meeting, especially after Councillor Michael Long said there was considerable support for not sending anyone or, at the very least, boycotting.



Last week, I gave Alberta Urban Municipalities president Barry Morishita a call and asked him to explain why we continue to support a province that pees on us every chance it gets. As I wrote earlier, going and presenting your case is not totally without merit.



Morishita says Alberta and the energy industry have done a poor job selling itself to the east. He adds there may be a better chance to talk to politicians at the grassroots level to education and inform them.



And, he says, with relations so strained between the federal and provincial governments, and the provincial government, this is the better option.



“Someone has to begin that conversation,” he says, adding it will be a long-term education to the eastern politicians.



“It won’t happen overnight.”



He is right on that account. The only time Quebec likes Alberta is when it’s receiving another big fat cheque. No doubt they will smile at the politicians foolish enough to go to Quebec, then scowl at them the second we turn our backs and leave.



AUMA is organizing the Resource Communities of Canada Coalition to make its case in Quebec. It’s an education campaign of the benefits of the energy industry. Town council supported the coalition as well it should, but sending even more money to Quebec is fruitless.



Morishita did tell me something else very interesting. He said the idea of a boycott was discussed, but later shelved in favour of the current strategy.



What does that tell you? Frustation is growing.



Boycotting now is still the better option to send a strong message to Quebec.



Morishita also told me that last year when the conference was in Halifax, Alberta sent the second largest contingent of politicians. More than Ontario and Quebec, and more than any Maritime province despite the proximity.



Not sending anyone to Quebec would also send a message Alberta will work and support the provinces that support us. Imagine Alberta dropping from second to last if a boycott occurred.



The problems facing the energy industry are not new. Were our politicians in Halifax fighting for us last year, or enjoying a cruise in the harbour and dining on lobster?



It makes you wonder. Are the politicians in it for the free trip, or to really make a difference?