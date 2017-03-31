Clegg’s Corner – It was not over until first brick was laid

Chris Clegg

Editor, South Peace News

June 18, 2007: people should remember that date as a lesson, especially our local politicians.

For those of you with poor memories, it was the day Peace Country Health trotted out plans for the new High Prairie Hospital. A public meeting was set up. It was to be the feel-good story of the year. Everyone was going to celebrate.

Then the “crapola” hit the “fanola”!

I was leaked a letter from Alberta Health and Wellness Minister Dave Hancock to Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore dated May 11. In it was the following:

“There was no evidence of support from the Alberta Cancer Board for a new cancer clinic in High Prairie, no evidence of support from the Northern Alberta Renal Program for a renal dialysis clinic in High Prairie, and no evidence of a need for a new EMS station,” read part of Hancock’s letter. “Additional funding for these additions to the project could, therefore, not be supported.”

So, no space for any of these services at the current time or in the future.

Until then, High Prairie citizens were led to believe it had a fighting change for all or part of these services.

Before the meeting, I decided to circulate dozens of copies of the letter to people attending. They were furious and rightly so.

The meeting began and was dominated with discussion over the news of what High Prairie was not getting.

“It’s not over until the first brick is laid,” said George Keay, a public citizen, not a politician, and one of many leading the cause.

And to complete the story, members of the High Prairie Community Health Council were not informed this letter was written by Hancock to PCH.

Meanwhile, our local politicians were also left completely in the dark.

The bottom line: PCH was more than happy to keep High Prairie in the dark.

The million dollar question: why did no one in AHS tell us the truth?

The lesson to our politicians? Keep hammering, keep lobbying, keep fighting for the betterment of High Prairie. Forget about the political schmoozing and get down to work.

There have been suggestions recently that I should not criticize the decisions of AHS and the people who serve on their useless boards. If that is the case, they are also suggesting I should have scrapped Hancock’s letter 10 years ago in the interest of not “criticizing” PCH’s decisions and trusting them to know and do what’s best for us.

After all, God forbid that anyone rock the boat. Everything is peachy keen.

Hogwash! Thank goodness at least some of us see through the political rhetoric AHS and our politicians feed us.

There is no doubt High Prairie is very lucky to receive the new hospital we are getting. No one disputes that. It’s the services that will eventually be in the building that is being disputed.

If High Prairie wants to see renal dialysis in the near future, it is our duty to push, push, push, and not take no for an answer. We should not grant AHS Get Out of Jail Free cards and we should not take everything they say as the gospel truth.

I ask, what would have happened if the people were not informed 10 years ago? In the end, the citizens would have eventually found out and raised holy hell. By then, it may have been too late.

There is another lesson to be learned by our local politicians? Every day you wait for renal dialysis service to be announced, every day you sit back and do nothing, every day you sit back and take the AHS’s word, is another day too late.