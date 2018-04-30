Classic country show coming to Pleasantview

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A classic country comedy show is coming to High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge May 3.



Debra and Richard Popovich’s entertainment show is sure to please everyone with a mix of comedy, audience interaction, and classic songs from famous eras.



Each show is personalized to its audience but be warned. Attend and you might become part of the show. Richard’s ability to use the names of 30-40 people in the audience will delight and amaze everyone, and transform the show into a truly memorable event.



While, classic country songs and laughter are the primary focus of the show, don’t be surprised if everyone ends up howling like coyotes, or your sides hurt from laughter.



The show begins at 1:30 p.m. sharp.



Admission is $10.