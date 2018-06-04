Civic Square will be home to new clock

Site near Santa’s Workshop chosen over other locations

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A clock will be erected in the Civic Square in front of Santa’s Workshop later this year.



Council decided on the location at its May 24 special meeting after discussing several places to erect the clock, purchased by the High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee as a legacy to Canada 150.



Several other locations suggested were at the four-way stop downtown, at the pocket park by the south wall of the museum, at the southwest corner of the museum, farther east in the Civic Square, downtown, the Q Skate Plaza, and at the soon to be constructed meridian near the post office were the barriers are currently location.



Councillor Judy Stenhouse argued in favour of the post office location, in part to get rid of the unsightly barriers, which she strongly opposes.



Councillor Arlen Quartly wanted clarification on why the clock was bought.



“Is this clock not the first step toward downtown revitalization?” he asked.



Councillor Debbie Rose replied it was not, that it was a legacy project.



Stenhouse argued against a Civic Square location, citing it would be difficult to see and not out in the open, as opposed to the post office location. She said trees may block the view if placed in the wrong location at the Civic Square.



Quartly disagreed and motioned for a location in front of Santa’s Workshop. His motion passed with Stenhouse and Councillor Brian Gilroy opposed.



Councillor Michael Long was absent at the May 24 meeting. Council briefly discussed the matter at the May 22 meeting with Long favoring the Civic Square.



“It’s easily seen, it’s in a historic place. It would enhance the area,” he said.



When deciding to buy the clock, the sesquicentennial committee did not choose a site for the clock, but suggested in the Civic Square or the museum, said Rose.