Citizens favour marijuana stores

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Almost 63 per cent of people who filled out the Town of High Prairie’s survey last weekend are in favour of stores selling marijuana in High Prairie.



Town council asked visitors at their booth at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show on April 21-22 to complete the short survey.



Councillor Arlen Quartly released the results at council’s meeting April 24.



In all, 89 people responded to the survey with 56 favouring the selling of pot in local stores after it becomes legal. Of the 56, 33 live in High Prairie and 23 resided out of town.



Of the 33 opposed, only five resided in town and 28 out of town.



Councillor Brian Gilroy, who opposes the proposal, was pleased town administration took the initiative and made the survey available. He adds he heard many comments from people recognizing the town’s efforts to engage its citizens in decision making.



“Some were shocked we were asking,” said Gilroy.



Council debated the idea of also distributing the survey in bills as a means to further engage its citizens.