Citizen donates to children’s program

The High Prairie Municipal Library received a donation of a flat-screen television for children’s video games. Left-right, are Cianna Salai, 7, donor Ken Woolridge and library program co-ordinator Kayla Killoran.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Let’s play!



High Prairie Municipal Library staff are very grateful for a TV and video games donated for a children’s program.



Ken Wooldridge, of Enilda, donated a TV and $500 for a Nintendo switch and games for the CX Energy After-School Program for ages 6-12.



“I was inspired,” Woolridge says.



“The need came up when I was talking to library staff and I wanted to do something.”



Children and the library staff are delighted.



“It’s like we won the lottery,” library manager Tracy Ireland says.



“We posted the need on Facebook and somebody donated.”



Demand for the program is growing, she says.



“We get about 20 children out for video games,” Ireland says.



“We have so many children that want to play video games, we needed another television.”



Woolridge says he bought the TV for $200 at High Prairie Pawn.



For more information about library programs, phone the library at [780] 523-3838 or visit the website at www.highprairielibrary.ab.ca.