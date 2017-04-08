Churches to celebrate Easter season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Churches in the High Prairie area are again joining for an ecumenical Good Friday service to celebrate Easter.

The Nazarene Church of High Prairie will host the service starting at 11 a.m.

“We are inviting all Christian churches to celebrate with us,” Pastor Brian Gilroy says.

“We will read the story from the Scriptures, from the triumphal entry to the cross.”

Congregational singing, special music and communion will also be part of the one-hour service.

Lighthouse Community Church and the High Prairie Christian Centre have already committed to be part of the service. Gilroy expects more churches to partner.

St. Mark’s Anglican Church will also host a Good Friday service at 3 p.m.

Good Friday marks the day after St. Mark’s concludes its ritual of reading the Bible around the clock in 100 hours during Proclamation Week.

People from local churches and the community are welcomed to read during Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to celebrate Lent.

Readings start Palm Sunday, April 9 at 1 p.m. and continue to Maundy Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m.

People wishing to read can fill in a time slot on sign-up sheets distributed to local churches or phone Rev. Leon Cadsap at [780] 523-3996 or church Warden Peter Clarke at [780] 523-3722.

After the readings are complete, the Anglican Church will serve an Agape meal at 6 p.m. followed by a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.