Churches pray for prosperous 2019

Local pastors and others prayed for the region for the new year. Left-right, are Nazarene Church of High Prairie Pastor Brian Gilroy and St. Mark’s Anglican Church Pastor Leon Cadsap.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another year in the High Prairie area was celebrated as churches prayed for a blessed year in 2019.



About 40 people from several local churches gathered Dec. 30 for a special Christian Community Gospel Sing at the High Prairie Nazarene Church.



“It’s important to pray for the Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County, and the region,” says Pastor Brian Gilroy, who led the event.



“This is the body of Christ.”



People prayed for local churches, pastors and their families, Christian youth camps, the High Prairie Health Complex and personal needs.



Gilroy promoted the High Prairie Wilderness Camp that completed its third year and continues to grow.



“It was local churches working together and blessing youth from all over,“ Gilroy says.



Others prayed for Sturgeon Lake Bible Camp west of Valley- view, a camp long supported by some local churches. Many local youth also attend that camp.



People also prayed for higher levels of government.



“Pray for government and those in authority, provincial and federal governments,” Gilroy says.



He understands the role of government as a councillor on High Prairie council since February 2016.



Gilroy has organized the Gospel Sing since it started in November 2014.



The Gospel Sing was held on the fifth Sunday of a month until the program was cancelled in September 2018. Demand to revive the regular Gospel Sing has grown since then.



“A lot of people told me they were disappointed when it ended,” Gilroy says.



“If we get enough people to lead it regularly, we will reconsider restarting it.”



Plenty of time during the two-hour service was given for singing hymns, choruses and a variety of other songs.



For more information, phone Gilroy at [780] 523-4942 or at [780] 523-8284.