Churches’ Easter lineup

Local churches will celebrate Holy Week, Good Friday and Easter with services this weekend. Following is schedule of services, masses and other celebrations:

Bethel Baptist Church

Sun, April 16 at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service.

High Prairie Christian Centre

Sun., April 16 at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service.

Lighthouse Community Church

Sun., April 16 at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service.

Nazarene Church of High Prairie

Fri., April 14 at 11 a.m. Good Friday service.

[The High Prairie Christian Centre, Lighthouse Community Church, High Prairie Victory Life Church, and other churches are invited. The hour-long service will include the story from the Scriptures, from the triumphal entry to the cross, along with congregational singing, special music, and communion.]

Sun., April 16 at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service.

Windword Church

Sun., April 16 at 2 p.m. Easter Sunday service.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Fri., April 14 at 10:30 a.m. Good Friday service.

Sun., April 16 at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service.

[Good Friday service, High Prairie United Church welcome.]

St. Mark’s Anglican Church

Thu., April 13 at 6 p.m. Agape Meal.

Thu., April 13 at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service.

Fri., April 14 at 3 p.m. Good Friday service.

Sat., April 15 at 7 p.m. Easter Vigil.

Sun., April 16 at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service.

St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church

Thu., April 13 at 7 p.m. Holy Thursday Mass.

Fri., April 14 at 3 p.m. Good Friday Mass.

Sat., April 15 at 8 p.m. Easter Vigil.

Sun., April 16 at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass.

United Church

Sun., April 16 at 4 p.m. Easter Sunday service.

[Led by Rev. Mary Faith Blackburn of Clairmont at the Lutheran Church location.]

Victory Life Church

Sun., April 16 at 9:30 a.m. Easter Sunday Brunch.

Sun., April 16 at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday service.