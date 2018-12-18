Church celebrates ‘Reason for the Season’

Hope Keshen, playing the part of one of The Three Kings, lays a gift for Jesus Christ as Mary, played by Promise Spruyt, looks on.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

What a night it was!



And people in High Prairie had the chance to relive it!



St. Mark’s Anglican Church attempts to re-create the miracle of Jesus Christ’s birth each year at its annual Nativity Celebration – and succeeds!



A crowd of about 100 attended the celebration Dec. 7 during a warm and pleasant evening.



Bishop’s Warden Peter Clarke and Colleen Greer were the founding members of the celebration. For the most part, Clarke narrates the story and sets up the lights, sound system and props, while Greer sews the costumes.



“I think it’s the greatest way to celebrate Christmas, why we celebrate Christmas,” says Clarke.



“It’s almost forgotten. Christmas is about Christ.”



With help from others, the church tells the story through Biblical readings and song, to the delight of those attending. One can only imagine the joy and fulfillment felt in the stable over 2,000 years ago when Jesus Christ was born.



This year was the 14th year St. Mark’s has held the event, no matter how cold. The celebration began in 2005.



“It was Colleen’s original idea,” says Clarke, adding it was proposed at a vestry meeting. It was decided to proceed and the rest is history.



The celebration is held with men, women and children in the congregation and community wearing costumes similar to the time of Christ’s birth. Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds and the Three Wise Men are all included.



Songs opened the evening before the story of Gabriel is told according to the Book of Luke. Mary is first afraid when confronted by the angel, until he delivers the news.



Mary is joined by Joseph and the two proceed to Bethlehem. However, there is no room at the inn so they are left outside by the manger. Jesus is the born and everyone arrives to recognize and celebrate the birth.



Clarke is pleased people from Faust and McLennan, and other churches, participate.



After the celebration, everyone was invited into the church hall for snacks and fellowship.