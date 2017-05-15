Chug-a-Lugs win rolloff title

The Fireballs won the Monday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League with 386 points. Left-right are Lloyd Cunningham, Lisa Cunningham, Crystal Willier and Doug Auger. Missing is Carl Willier. Teeny’s Gang placed second with 376 1/2 points and the Driftpile Aces third with 199 points. Cunningham, Willier named Bowlers-of-the-Year after rolling the season’s high singles
Enilda Mud Bowl held its annual awards banquet April 28 to honour and recognize its best bowlers during the past season. Teams were awarded cash prizes for winning their league while female and male bowlers who rolled the high single, triple and averages were recognized. The overall high single for women and men were also recognized.
“C” Section won the Thursday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League with 419 1/2 points. Left-right are Lloyd Cunningham, Hazel Laboucan, Carla Auger, Lisa Cunningham and Matthew Cunningham. The Destroyers placed second with 370 points and the Blues Girls third with 259 1/2 points.
Just Five of Us won the B Event Rolloff title with a pinfall of 7,132. Left-right are Joe Ward, Beatrice Collins and Russell Collins. Missing are Craven Bellerose and Cheryl Bellerose. Clubbing for Strikes placed second with a pinfall of 6,878 and Laddy’s third with 6,835.
The Chug-a-Lugs won the Wednesday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League with 254 points. Left-right are George Rosychuk, Marvelene Thomas, Laura Laderoute and George Chalifoux. Missing is David Belcourt. The Pinsitters were second with 217 points, Clubbing for Strikes third with 216 points.
The Gray Eagles won the Tuesday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League with 309 1/2 points. Left-right are Rocky Gray, Dona Gray, Rhonda Gray and Chris Badger. Missing is Rob Porter. Mixed Rez placed second with 2656 1/2 points and the Alley Rats third with 264 points.
Bowlers with high seasonal scores in the Monday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League are shown above. Left-right are Lloyd Cunningham and Lisa Cunningham. Lisa Cunningham rolled the ladies’ high single, 316, ladies’ high triple, 651, and ladies’ high average, 183; Lloyd Cunningham rolled the men’s high average, 200. Carl Willier, not shown, rolled the men’s high single, 339, and men’s high triple, 796.
Each year the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture awards Bowler-of-the-Year awards to the bowlers who rolled the high single. The award presented is based on $1 per point. Above, Lisa Cunningham, left, accepts a cheque for $316 from EDSRC president David Bissell. Carl Willier, now shown, won the men’s award and a cheque for $339. It should be noted that Glen Laderoute did roll a 341, but was not eligible for the award because he did not bowl enough games in his league to qualify.
Bowlers with high seasonal scores in the Thursday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League are shown above. Left-right are Glen Laderoute, Carla Auger and Lloyd Cunningham. Auger swept ladies’ honours by rolling the high single, 293, triple, 815, and average, 211. Laderoute had the men’s high single, 341, while Cunningham rolled the men’s high average, 203. Carl Willier, not shown, rolled the men’s high triple, 743.
A bowler with a high seasonal score in the Tuesday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League is shown above. Rhonda Gray had the ladies’ high average, 153. Rose Cooper, not shown, had the ladies’ high single, 263, and ladies’ high triple, 575. Carl Willier, not shown, swept men’s honours with high single, 324, triple, 771, and average, 207.
Bowlers with high seasonal scores in the Wednesday 7-9 p.m. Mixed League are shown above. Left-right are George Rosychuk, Laura Laderoute and George Chalifoux. Laderoute swept ladies’ honours with high single, 241, triple, 586, and average, 154. Chalifoux had the men’s high single, 250, while Rosychuk rolled the men’s high triple, 649, and average, 175.
The Chug-a-Lugs won the A Event Rolloff title with a pinfall of 7,212. Left-right are George Rosychuk, Marvelene Thomas, Laura Laderoute and George Chalifoux. Missing is David Belcourt. “C” Sections placed second with a pinfall of 7,137 and Teeny’s Gang third with 6,974.