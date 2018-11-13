Christmas promotion tops chamber’s agenda

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes potential new members and the community to an open house Nov. 16 at the chamber office from noon to 4 p.m.



Businesses are invited to find out about the benefits of membership at the event in the Town of High Prairie civic building.



“We encourage people to come and meet some of our board members,” president Barry Shar- kawi says.



“Give us feedback on what you would like to see the chamber do.”



The chamber also holds its monthly meeting Nov. 15 at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.



A promotion to encourage people to buy local for Christmas shopping will be the main topic at the meeting.



A new concept was being considered at the chamber’s meeting Oct. 18 to revise or replace the Passport to Christmas program that has been promoted in High Prairie for many years.



The chamber welcomes any new ideas for the promotion and wants to determine ways where the promotion benefits more than just one or two major participating retail businesses.



Businesses will also be requested to extend their hours Nov. 30 on the evening of the High Prairie Light-Up that is the traditional kick-off to highlight local Christmas shopping.



Discussion to launch a downtown revitalization project will continue to be a regular agenda item.



Sharkawi says the chamber will work with businesses and the Town of High Prairie on the project.



The chamber also plans to approach the Town of High Prairie to review any proposals for rebranding the town.



All chamber meetings are held the third Thursday at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.



Further, the following meeting is set for Nov. 15.



For more information, phone the chamber’s admin assistant Brogan Severson at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.