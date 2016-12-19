Christmas need not be a lonely time

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year for seniors, homeless, and those with no family nearby, while others spend time with family and friends.

Seniors, single adults and young families are among those who feel lonely at Christmas, and can often benefit from food hampers delivered from such organizations as the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

“Many of those people feel isolated,” says Lindsay Davies, executive director.

“There are more single adults and seniors who receive Christmas hampers from us,” she adds.

She says the number of families remains high, as about 50 Christmas hampers were distributed last year.

However, people have many opportunities to connect in the community at Christmas.

“There are community dinners in some places that are provided by community organizations,” says Louise Myre, manager of Big Lakes Family and Community Services.

“With our Christmas Angels Hamper Program we do provide hampers for individuals that apply and that qualify, so that should help some.”

People confined in hospitals and care homes especially value visitors.

“Just make yourself available, and be there for them,” says Debra Isert, co-ordinator of High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

Seniors who reside at J.B. Wood Continuing Care and Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie also appreciate the company.

“We have many that do spend Christmas alone and some that don’t have any visitors at all,” says Dan Cooper, recreation therapist at J.B. Wood.

“As people, we all need and want a sense of worth and one thing that can help that sense of worth is intergenera- tional relationships.”

However, he adds that lonely seniors and other people need and value companionship all year, not only at Christmas.

“Visitors are always welcome,” says Doris Barber, 81.

“I love to sit down, have coffee, talk, and play cards.”

Others enjoy the company of all ages.

“I like to visit with people,” says Irene Carlson, 78. “I like to talk about old times and different times and children are always full of laughter.”

One new resident agrees.

“It’s good to be with people and tell jokes,” says Wilf Dickner, 85.

“I like to talk and hear people talk about their lives.”

School children who visit the care homes bring great joy and smiles to seniors, Cooper says.

Many of the home residents are grandparents or great-grandparents whose children and extended family are far away and visit rarely, if at all, he says.

“So those children fill this gap and the seniors can welcome them like their own grandchildren,” Cooper says.

Those seniors can also become extended family to local people who may also feel lonely.

“We have lots of people in the High Prairie area who have no living grandparents or any family nearby and making friends with lonely seniors provides a good opportunity to make people feel loved and not lonely,” Cooper says.

Staff at both J.B. Wood and Pleasantview encourage people to visit or volunteer at those places as a way to connect with seniors and make them feel loved and valued.

“When we have activities, we like to see somebody from the community be with them,” says Linda Peterson, manager of Pleasantview.

“In a small community, family support can be really good,” she adds.

Lodges welcome people year-round to make life better for their residents and provide many opportunities.