Christmas made merrier

The Dumaresque family wore Santa Claus hats as they helped serve dinner to the diners.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Appetites and plates were full at the Community Christmas Day Dinner at the High Prairie Legion Hall on Dec. 25.



About 60 people enjoyed a free turkey dinner with all the trimmings, says Therese Morris, who organized the event with Hazel Neuman.



“The dinner was served to the homeless, lonely or those who needed a helping hand,” Morris says.



They hosted to the special dinner and hope to make it an annual event.



Santa Claus made an appearance and gave gift bags of candy and cookies to children and the young at heart.



“Since Hazel and I moved up here in the fall of 2016, we have been amazed and overwhelmed with the accepting, caring and supportive nature and the community spirit of the people in the High Prairie area,” Morris says.



“It seems that when one person is hurting or going through something, the entire area comes together to help, exactly the reason we came north, the hope of finding something different; we are home.”



Morris says she was inspired to host a dinner by the late Henry Sonenberg of Olds.



He was a caterer and hosted Christmas Day dinners for 37 years in Olds. Sonenberg passed away in 2017.



Extra donations supported another local program to feed the hungry.



Morris and Neuman donated $200 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.



“I commend the community for supporting the event,” Morris says.



“We send our heartfelt thank-you to people who donated and volunteers who made this happen.”



She says nobody needs to be alone on Christmas Day.



“We feel extremely blessed to have had such as large amount of support from colleagues, friends and strangers,” Morris says.



“I want to do Henry proud and carry on a tradition he started more than 35 years ago.”



Organizers have also received $110 for future dinners.



“We are now planning for Community Christmas Day Dinner 2019 at the Legion,” Morris says.



For more information or to support the event, phone Morris at [1-403] 507-5559.