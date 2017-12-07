Christmas lights display shines during annual Light-Up

Rene Rich, 6, of High Prairie, gives a big hug to a camel, which is part of the nativity display.

An estimated crowd of nearly 1,000 attended High Prairie Light-Up on Nov. 24. People were packed for several rows in the Civic Square awaiting the Santa Claus Parade, which drew about a dozen colourful and festive entries. After the parade, short speeches were given before Jemma Hesse “flipped the switch” to turn on the display. The Town of High Prairie and the High Prairie Community Beautification Association are major partners in the annual celebration. Beautification chair Verna Ogg thanked the many other partners who make the event such a success. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, Town of High Prairie deputy mayor Donna Deynaka, and Big Lakes County Banana Belt – High Prairie East Councillor Don Charrois, thanked all for making the event a reality. Many also urged people attending to shop local. After the lights were turned on, many went to the fire hall to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, while others went shopping.

 

Elli Killoran, 7, gives Santa Claus a big hug. Santa certainly received no shortage of affection from the children.
And let the lights come on! Jemma Hesse, left, gets a little help from her father, Jon Hesse. Jemma replaced her brother, Jacob Hesse, who was sick. Original contest and “flip the switch” winner Emma Nielsen was also ill.
Popcorn was on sale during the Santa Claus Parade by youth of High Prairie Victory Life Church. Left-right, are Tyson Hendry, Jamie Auger, Mackenzie Willier, Ruby Parke, Krysta Auger and Ryan Hendry. About $200 was raised for missions when they also sold chili and soup.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were busy as children shared their wish lists. Children, left-right, are Keeston Ferguson, 5, Keenin Ferguson, 4, and Keesha Ferguson, 6. Behind, left-right, are Santa’s elves, Danielle Beaver and Callista Gomes.
Many families attended Light-Up to celebrate the season. Left-right are Jaylen Halcrow, Christopher Halcrow, mother Kara Supernault, Shay Cloutier-Baker, Maybelle Halcrow and MacKenna Tallman. The decorations are purchased by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.
Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, left, and High Prairie Community Beautification Association chair Verna Ogg addressed the audience. Deputy Mayor Donna Deynaka gave a message on behalf of the Town of High Prairie while Banana Belt – High Prairie East Councillor Don Charrois gave greetings from Big Lakes County residents.

