Christmas lights display shines during annual Light-Up

An estimated crowd of nearly 1,000 attended High Prairie Light-Up on Nov. 24. People were packed for several rows in the Civic Square awaiting the Santa Claus Parade, which drew about a dozen colourful and festive entries. After the parade, short speeches were given before Jemma Hesse “flipped the switch” to turn on the display. The Town of High Prairie and the High Prairie Community Beautification Association are major partners in the annual celebration. Beautification chair Verna Ogg thanked the many other partners who make the event such a success. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, Town of High Prairie deputy mayor Donna Deynaka, and Big Lakes County Banana Belt – High Prairie East Councillor Don Charrois, thanked all for making the event a reality. Many also urged people attending to shop local. After the lights were turned on, many went to the fire hall to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, while others went shopping.