Christmas Gift Shop opens at Joussard School

Tatiana Willier-Cardinal, left, and Tannah Campbell report the news this week from Joussard School.





Hello from Joussard School! This is Tannah Campbell and Tatiana Willier-Cardinal bringing you our news.



We found out our kindergarten students have been very busy writing letters to Santa Claus. This is hard for our littlest kids as they are just learning how to write, but this was such an important cause, so they tried their very best and did a good job.



In Grade 1, our students braved the cold weather to walk over to the Joussard Post Office in order to mail their letters to Santa Claus. Everyone is hoping he will find the time to write them back!



Our Grade 2 students finished creating some very elaborate snowflakes. They are very proud of the results of their work. They reported they have also been busy writing about their lives in their journals and doing addition and subtraction in Math. In P.E., they are having a great time playing floor hockey and basketball.



The students in Grade 3 are having a wonderful time in Social Studies learning about India. This study is extra special because their teacher is from India! Navneet Bajwa has lots of knowledge and experiences to share with our students.



Our Grade 4 students reported they are doing lots of work in Math as they learn how to round numbers and polish their addition skills. They are also learning about composting in Science and during Music class they are practicing for the concert next week.



It might be getting close to Christmas, but our Grade 5 students report they are very busy learning about the Canadian Shield in Social Studies and learning about patterns in numbers in Math. Lots of learning still happening in this class!



In Grade 6, our students reported they are learning what the factors of a democracy are in Social Studies and how important government is to a country. They have also been learning about decimals and division in Math. Like every class, they are also preparing for the Christmas Concert with great anticipation.



In true Christmas spirit, our students had a great time shopping in our little Christmas Gift Shop. There are lots of Christmas surprises waiting at home for family members – well hidden, of course!



We are also showing our kindness to others as we bring in items of food for our food bank donation.



Thanks for reading our school report.