Christmas comes early

Roger Cardinal chosen as HPNFC’s Elder-of-the-Year

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Aboriginal leaders and Elders were honoured at the 36th annual Elders’ Banquet Dec. 10 at the Edmo Peyre Hall in High Prairie, hosted by High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Roger Cardinal of High Prairie was recognized as Elder-of-the- Year. He received a special blanket as a gift.

“I feel honoured to receive the award,” says Cardinal, who has served and volunteered at the centre since 1991.

“I like to help people with their lives.

“I started by bringing in drug and alcohol clients and then I was asked if I would volunteer.”

He was lauded for his years of service in various roles.

“Roger is an active volunteer and doesn’t expect anything in return,” says executive director Lyanne Grammer.

“We can always rely on Roger.”

Cardinal served with Northern Abilities employment program as executive director for two years around 2005.

He has served on the board of directors and leads youth events and healing ceremonies.

For the past 25 years, he has welcomed people at the Elders’ Banquet.

A mystery drama was a special feature of the event, which drew about 150 people.

Jigging, Christmas Bingo, a game to unwrap the gift, and music with Harry Davis, of Faust, were also part of the fun festivities.