Christmas comes early for county

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Funding of $4.6 million for three water projects in Big Lakes County has flowed from the provincial government.

A grant of $3.6 million was approved to upgrade the Joussard water treatment plant for additional water treatment capacity under the Alberta Municipal Water and Wastewater Partnerships Program.

The county will chip in $1.2 million for the project, estimated at $4.8 million.

“It’s great that we were able to get this funding,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“It’s over $1 million we don’t have to take out of our budget.”

He is particularly pleased with the project.

“Joussard is a bonus,” Matthews says.

More funding was also awarded to other projects that previously received grants from the program. The Enilda wastewater lagoon upgrade has increased to $980,609 for increased design work and construction costs in the project budget of $1,307,478.

The county will contribute $326,870 for the project.

The Faust wastewater lagoon expansion receives $53,809 for increased design and storage upgrade. The cost of the project is budgeted at $71,745; to cover the balance, the county will fund $17,936.

Approved projects are part of the government’s commitment to improve the quality of life for rural Albertans.