Christie’s making science fun

Elly Belesky reports the news this week from High Prairie Elementary School.

HPE students enjoy visit to local greenhouse

Elly Belesky

HPE Reporter

Grade 1B’s plants are growing tall. They are now going to research animals and build a habitat.



Grade 4S is doing in-line skating in P.E. In Science, they went on a field trip to Christie’s Greenhouse to transplant and make a fresh salad from their school garden. They also planted trees and had a treasure hunt in the greenhouse. In Math, they are looking at and interpreting data in the bar graphs and pictographs.



All of the Grade 4s had a wonderful experience at Christie’s Greenhouse on Friday. Thanks to Christie Pollock for helping to make science fun!



Grade 5C finished their Health with Colby. They learned about whole body listening, that their actions can affect friendships. They finished off by creating short skits showing positive and negative behaviour.



All of the Grade 5s had lots of fun during their wetlands field trip last week. They tested the ph in creek water, found marsh monsters and had a hike through the bog.



Once again, the knowledgeable team from the Lesser Slave Lake Education Society, taught the Grade 5 students very valuable information about our wetlands.



Grade 4s were at Hilliard’s Bay on June 7, participating in a Science field trip. There were three stations organized and run by Lesser Slave Forest Education Society. Students enjoyed a plant ecology hike, environmental games and a plant survival plot study.



Thank you to Lesser Slave Lake Forest Education Society for organizing a great fun learning day.



National Aboriginal Day will be this Friday, June 21. It will kick start the 11 days of Celebrate Canada, which includes National Aboriginal Day and concludes with Canada Day July 1.



HPE will be having a dance performance on June 21 at 2:30 p.m. All of our HPE families are welcome to attend.



In conjunction with this day, Grade 4 students will be participating in a Cultural Activity Day on June 21. Grade 4 will be celebrating and learning more about our First Nations Culture. The students will work through stations learning dance, listening to stories, creating a craft and playing handgames. Our handgames station will be run by our Grade 6 handgames students.



Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!