Richard Frose

South Peace News

Children were busy at the annual Penny Carnival at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 10. About 330 children enjoyed a variety of games and activities. After last year’s event was cut short with a rain storm, children were eager to get into the fun and games and take home a handful of prizes. Library staff and organizers thank the sponsors and 38 volunteers who provided their time and donations to make the event such a big hit.