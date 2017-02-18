Chickens, ducks may soon land in county homes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fowl language may be added to Big Lakes County’s animal control bylaw to allow chickens and ducks on residential property on hamlets.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council gave first reading to the bylaw to permit a maximum of four hens and four ducks on a residential lot in the county’s hamlets.

Council also approved a recommendation to refer the draft bylaw to the county’s solicitors to review and comment before second reading.

“It includes provision for hens and ducks in hamlets,” says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Council initially discussed the issue at its meeting Dec. 14 when staff presented a request from a Joussard resident to have chickens on his property.

Currently, the animal control and land-use bylaws do not include chickens and ducks.

“We can still make changes, this is only first reading,” says Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx.

Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan asked why roosters were not included.

“Through discussion, council was OK with hens, but not roosters,” CAO Roy Brideau says.

Olansky notes that other counties and municipal districts that allow chickens do not include roosters.

Under the proposed changes, the bylaw would require the birds to be kept in a secured coop in proper sanitary and healthy conditions and follow biosecurity procedures recommended by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to reduce potential for breakout of disease and keep the birds for personal use only.

No person shall sell eggs, manure or other products derived from the hens/ducks, slaughter a hen or duck on the property, or keep a hen/duck in a cage, kennel or shelter other than a coop.

The owner must comply with all provincial regulations and all owners of poultry (including small urban flocks) to register flocks into the provincial date base and obtain a Premise Identification program (PID) number.

Currently, the new draft LUB states that no animals other than household pets be allowed on parcels smaller than .4 hectares (one acre) and the MDP restricts the keeping of animals to household pets.

To allow the small animals, council would have to decide the maximum number of chickens and ducks per lot and rules to regulate the premises, care and conditions to be maintained