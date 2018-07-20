Charity Supper for Cassidy

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Staff at the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council are stepping forward and raising money for the Hunt family in their time of need.

A supper will be held at the High Prairie Legion Hall July 28 with doors opening at 5 p.m., supper at 6:30 p.m. and games to follow.

The dinner will be comprised of turkey with all the trimmings, Filipino dishes and whatever potluck items people wish to bring.

The fee to attend is $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years of age.

People will also be able to buy tickets to play various games. A 50/50 draw will also be held.

Cassidy Davies-Hunt, 10, has battled glioma brain cancer since first being diagnosed in April 2014. The fundraiser aims to raise money to offset expenses by extended stays in Edmonton and other needs, says organizer Nilda Dube.

All proceeds will be forwarded to the family.

No alcohol will be served at the supper.

See Calendar of Events: