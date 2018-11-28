Charity golf tournament returns in 2019

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual Big Lakes County Charity Golf Tournament will continue for at least one more year.



At its regular meeting Nov. 14, council set the sixth annual charity event for Aug. 22, 2019.



“The benefits far outweigh the work and costs and we should keep it going for at least one more year,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews said.



Council agreed the event benefits charities used by local residents and creates opportunities for council to network with other elected officials.



At its regular meeting Oct. 10, council discussed a report from the committee, chaired by High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois, that recommended the event be terminated because of declining funding support and increased demand on county staff time.



“It doesn’t matter to me, if everyone supports it, I’ll support it,” Charrois said during discussion at the meeting Nov. 14.



He was appointed by council to continue to serve on the committee.



“The staff does most of the work,” Charrois said.



He added the biggest load and challenge is getting sponsors and prizes.



Matthews suggested other council members chip in more to help in various roles to prepare for the event and ease the load on staff.



“The committee should have other outside help from First Nations and Metis Settlements,” Grouard Councillor Fern Welch suggested.



Two additional recipients could be benefiting from the tournament: In the Woods Animal Rescue and Swan Hills Healthcare Centre.



“More and more local people are using the Swan Hills hospital,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen said.



The committee was directed to recommend funding allocations to the two new benefactors along with the charities from 2018 for council to consider and approve.



At the last tournament, the county supported the High Prairie and District Health Foundation with $15,000 and the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Alberta Heart and Stroke Foundation with $5,000 each.