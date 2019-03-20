Chargers second in zone hoop finals

The E.W. Pratt Chargers 2018-2019 men’s basketball team placed seccnd in the Northwest 2A zone championships. In the front row left-right, are Benny Yellowknee, Iver Paulino, Logan Krupa, Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, Adam Cardinal and Lyryk Tallman. In the back row, left-right, are head coach Neil Barry, Steven Turner, Andres Scarborough, Kieran Larson, Mathew Dumont, Yulrick Evardo, Nick Johansson and assistant coach Tim Gordey.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers placed second at the Northwest 2A Zone High School Men’s Basketball Championships on March 8-9 in Peace River.



Pratt lost 89-66 in the final to the La Crete Lancers, ranked No. 5 in the province. The Lancers were also the No. 1 seed in the eight-team tournament.



“It was a close game for most of it but La Crete pulled away in the end,” head coach Neil Barry says.



On Feb. 23, the Chargers lost 92-70 to the Lancers in the La Crete tournament final.



“It is disappointing because we felt we could beat La Crete and came up short in both matchups this season,” Barry says.



He was optimistic all season the Chargers had potential to advance to the provincial championships.



Bryce Hardisty- Phillips drained 21 points to lead the Chargers. Logan Krupa scored 14, Iver Paulino pumped in 12 and Kieran Larson added 11.



La Crete was a “significant size mismatch”, Barry says, especially with a very skilled 6-foot-6 centre.



“It was definitely an uphill battle most of the way, with our shooters going cold for most of the first half, digging us a hole that was hard to get out of,” Barry says.



Pratt caged the No. 3 seed High Level Bears 87-78 in the semi-final.



“High Level is a big, talented team and our boys played a great game against them,” Barry says.



Paulino sparked the attack with 28 points, Hardisty-Phillips scored 19, Krupa sank 17.



The Chargers vanquished the Donnelly Georges P. Vanier Vipers 85-51 in their opening game.



Hardisty-Phillips drained 25 points, Benny Yellowknee scored 12 and Paulino added 10.



“Overall, the season was a success after finishing third at zone last year,” Barry says.



He predicts the Chargers will get stronger.



“Next season, we will have the potential to have 10 returning players and a talented group of Grade 10s from our feeder schools, so the future is bright for Chargers basketball,” Barry says.